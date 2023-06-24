WATCH LIVE

Pride Parade essentials, tips can help attendees enjoy the long day of festivities

ByABC7 Chicago Digital WLS logo
Saturday, June 24, 2023 4:43PM
Pride Parade essentials can help attendees enjoy the festivities
Stylist Adel Shaw and drag performer Toni Valentino joined ABC7 to discuss ways people can enjoy the parade while staying comfortable.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off on Sunday.

Up to a million people are expected to descend on the Northalsted and Lakeview neighborhoods. The multiple hours long parade can be draining if you're not prepared.

LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois member and stylist Adel Shaw and drag performer Toni Valentino joined ABC7 to discuss ways people can enjoy the parade while staying comfortable.

