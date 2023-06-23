Chicago police addressing security concerns ahead of Pride Parade this weekend

Chicago Pride Parade and Pride in the Park take place this weekend, with authorities set to detail plans to keep everyone safe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crowds will pack Lakeview and Grant Park to celebrate Pride, culminating in the annual parade on the North Side.

Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Fred Waller is expected to address public safety later Friday ahead of the city's 52nd Pride Parade on Sunday.

Waller is also going to be meeting with business owners and community members in the Northhalsted area to address any safety concerns they may have ahead of the weekend's festivities.

That parade steps off at noon on Sunday from Montrose and Broadway and ends near the intersection of Diversey and Sheridan in Lincoln Park.

Chicago Pride Parade street closures start early Sunday morning

The parade is one of the largest pride events around the world.

Last year, the parade brought together nearly one million people to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The Office of Emergency Management and Control is asking people who go to the parade to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

Also happening Saturday and Sunday is Pride in the Park, a music festival in Grant Park featuring LGBTQ+ performers and artists.

State lawmakers will gather Friday in Chicago to respond to recent attacks against the LGBTQ+ community locally and nationally.

If you can't make it to the North Side to party in person, you can watch the 52nd Chicago Pride Parade live right here on ABC7 and ABC7's Connected TV apps from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The broadcast will be hosted by ABC7's Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles, who will capture all the action live from the street.