Chicago Pride Parade street closures start early Sunday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Pride Parade is almost here and with the event, which draws hundreds of thousands of people to the North Side every year, comes a host of street closures and parking restrictions.

The parade will step off at noon Sunday from Broadway and Montrose, and will go south to Halsted, then south on Halsted, east on Belmont, south on Broadway and east on Diversey to Cannon Drive, where it will end.

Street closures will begin as early as 8 a.m. Sunday for staging areas and closures along the route as early as 9:30 a.m. or as the crowd dictates, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said. Closures include Montrose, Irving Park and Wellington at Broadway, and Addison, Grace and Roscoe at Halsted.

Streets will fully reopen by 8 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so, OEMC said.

There will be designated pedestrian crossings at the following locations for people to safely cross the parade route:

Montrose at Broadway

Irving Park at Broadway

Wellington at Broadway

Barry at Broadway

Addison at Halsted

Grace at Halsted

Aldine at Halsted

Cornelia at Halsted

Parking restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday at the assembly area at Broadway and Montrose and along the parade route. They will remain in effect throughout the area throughout the day, and will be strictly enforced. Signage will be posted and should be obeyed, OMEBC said.

If you can't make it to the North Side to party in person, you can watch the 52nd Chicago Pride Parade live right here on ABC7 and ABC7's Connected TV apps from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The broadcast will be hosted by ABC7's Tanja Babich, Hosea Sanders and Jason Knowles, who will capture all the action live from the street.