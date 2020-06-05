Society

Chicago protests: Kanye West joins CPS students at South Side march demanding CPS cancel contract with CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rapper and Chicago native Kanye West joined Chicago Public Schools students Thursday at a protest demanding CPS cancel their contract with the Chicago Police Department.

The march was organized by Ja'Mal green to fight CPS's $33 million contract with the police department. It is being held at the CPS District Office on South Dearborn.

Demonstrators are then marching from there to CPD headquarters at 35th and Michigan.

Recently, Minnesota Public Schools canceled their contract with the Minneapolis Police Department, and organizers said research shows that the presence of police officers in schools increases the likelihood students will be referred to law enforcement for normal teenage behavior.

Research also shows school-based arrests are more likely to happen to students of color than white students.

As such, students are demanding the mayor and CPS cancel the school district's contract with the Chicago Police Department and instead spend funds on specialized therapists to help students with behavioral issues. They are also demanding more funding for art-based extracurricular activities, educational curriculums about race in American history taught by black educators, and restorative practices for problematic behaviors instead of exclusionary discipline.
