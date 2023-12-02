Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took part in a downtown Chicago protest after a cease-fire ended in the Israel-Hamas war.

Chicago protest today: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through downtown after end of cease-fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of downtown Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

The demonstration was organized by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine.

Some participants carried signs, calling for the end of U.S. aid to Israel.

This was the first such march in Chicago following the end of the cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

