Chicago Board of Education expected to vote on school resource officers in CPS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Board of Education could vote Thursday to remove police officers from schools.

The CPS Board of Education meets at 10:30 a.m. The issue of police officers in schools will be front and center.

While CPS says some of its schools have removed their police officers, Michelle Clark Magnet School is one of the Local School Councils that voted to keep its SRO or "school resource officer."

"You have interactions with the kids and the resource officer, so they get to learn that not all cops, guys who wear badges, are not bad folks. A lot of them are great folks, and they can come in and have conversations about things going on in the neighborhood," said the Rev. Henry McDavid, Local School Councils chairman for Michele Clark.

RELATED: CPS board to discuss resolution to take over School Resource Officer decision from local councils

The Board of Ed will hear public comment before voting on its safety plan.

If officers are removed, this would affect 39 schools, all high schools. that have a total of 57 officers on campus, according to officials.

Some students who want officers removed plan to hold a rally and news conference before the Board of Ed meeting. They want CPS to re-invest the millions spent on officers to go to programs and resources in their schools.