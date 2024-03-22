Full or over-enrolled schools in wealthier areas may lose money, experts say

CPS to end enrollment-based budgeting, guarantee set number of staff for every school

Chicago Public Schools is set to end enrollment-based budgeting. Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas says its to protect Chicago Teachers Union jobs.

Chicago Public Schools is set to end enrollment-based budgeting. Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas says its to protect Chicago Teachers Union jobs.

Chicago Public Schools is set to end enrollment-based budgeting. Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas says its to protect Chicago Teachers Union jobs.

Chicago Public Schools is set to end enrollment-based budgeting. Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas says its to protect Chicago Teachers Union jobs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools funding follows the students.

For the past decade, each school budget was based on enrollment. More students meant more money.

But that is about to change. A new funding formula will guarantee a set number of staff for every school.

"They're going to add a number of positions, including core teachers, counselors, an assistant principal every school will get," said ChalkBeat Chicago Bureau Chief Becky Vevea.

Even if a school is severely under-enrolled, like Frederick Douglas High School, it will get a base level of staffing. With a faculty parking lot almost empty, the West Side high school has only 33 students.

"They want to provide schools that are even losing enrollment with the funding to sustain their staffing levels. This is all about protecting Chicago Teachers Union jobs," said former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, who also ran for mayor.

For years, the CTU and now-Mayor Brandon Johnson have been calling for an end to student-based budgeting, arguing the formula denied resources to underfunded schools in low-income areas. But in recent years, the district made up for it.

"Schools who had lost enrollment and lost positions who get grants and additional money to continue operating a full program," Vevea said.

While CPS has yet to release more specifics about its new funding formula, experts say the end to student-based budgeting may mean full or over-enrolled schools in wealthier areas may lose money.

Vallas said the answer is cutting the budget of the district's central office.

"Only about 54% of the money that the district takes in actually finds its way to the local school," Vallas said.

Principals are expected to get their budgets the first week of April following spring break. Then, they will then have a better idea how CPS plans to divide up the financial pie for each school.