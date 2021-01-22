CPS teachers set to receive COVID vaccine as CTU votes on resolution authorizing remote learning to continue

City officials are expected to give an update on when teachers will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference Friday morning.
Chicago teachers are voting on a measure to allow all union members to only work remotely.
They held teach-outs at schools across the city Thursday morning to make their point.
K-8 teachers are expected to report in-person on Monday, the same day educators are eligible to get the vaccine.
The teachers union hired a medical consultant who said in-person classes should not resume.
CPS said the city's top doctor maintains returning to school is safe.
School officials warned that a vote in favor of the measure would constitute as an illegal strike.
However, the teachers union said they are still showing up for work, just not inside the classroom.