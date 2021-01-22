chicago public schools

CPS teachers set to receive COVID vaccine as CTU votes on resolution authorizing remote learning to continue

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicago Public School teachers slated to return to school next week still say that it is not safe to be in the classroom during the pandemic.

City officials are expected to give an update on when teachers will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference Friday morning.

Chicago teachers are voting on a measure to allow all union members to only work remotely.

The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates passed a resolution allowing all members to only work remotely.



They held teach-outs at schools across the city Thursday morning to make their point.

K-8 teachers are expected to report in-person on Monday, the same day educators are eligible to get the vaccine.

The teachers union hired a medical consultant who said in-person classes should not resume.

CPS said the city's top doctor maintains returning to school is safe.

School officials warned that a vote in favor of the measure would constitute as an illegal strike.

However, the teachers union said they are still showing up for work, just not inside the classroom.
