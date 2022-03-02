chicago public schools

Downstate attorney sues Chicago Public Schools over masks after state mandate dropped

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A downstate attorney is asking for a temporary restraining order against Chicago Public Schools over their continued requirement for face masks.

Though the statewide mask mandate has been dropped both for indoor spaces and for schools, it remains in place in Chicago Public Schools because of a safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.


CTU said masks provide a "critical layer of protection."

"This lawsuit is being pushed by a rightwing extremist trying to leverage the safety and wellbeing of our school communities for his own political gain. Our South and West Side neighborhoods have been burdened by years of pervasive inequity that has only worsened during the pandemic, and masks provide a critical layer of protection as our school communities struggle to get lifesaving vaccine shots in the arms of our students and families," the union's spokesperson said in a statement.


ABC7 Chicago has also reached out to Chicago Public Schools for comment but has not yet heard back.
