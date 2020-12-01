coronavirus chicago

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson says 'you can operate schools safely' under in-person learning model

Continued remote learning will still be an option
By ABC 7 Chigo Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools plans to start bringing some students back into classrooms in January, despite pushback from the teachers union.

Dr. Janice Jackson, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools said the district feels it's safe to being in-person-learning as COVID-19 infection rates are at a record high.

"It's been proven throughout the country as well as right here in Chicago that You can operate schools safely, there's a lot of scientific data, that shows that schools are not the vector that we thought they would be," said Jackson. "Of course months ago we didn't have this information"

Jackson also stressed that remote learning will still be an option for families who feel that's the best option for them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagocoronavirus chicagocpschicago public schoolsonline learningcovid 19 pandemicstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials discuss rollout, travel order
IL reports 12,542 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Will Illinois teachers be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials discuss rollout, travel order
IL reports 12,542 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Show More
ComEd customers foot the bill for legislation exposed in bribery scandal: report
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
Feed the Love: ABC 7 Chicago, Disney kick off Giving Tuesday
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
More TOP STORIES News