CPS teachers for K through 5th grade expected return ahead of students' arrival to classrooms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Chicago Public School teachers will return to classrooms Monday following the deal made by the district the Chicago Teachers Union to reopen schools.CPS teachers for kindergarten through fifth grade are expected in classrooms to begin preparing for students to return on Mar. 1. Pre-K and cluster programs returned to in-person learning already.The return is part of the new phased timeline for in-person learning agreed to by CTU. Teachers for grades 6 through 8 will also return Mar. 1 to begin preparing for their students to return to class on Mar. 8.