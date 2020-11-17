Chicago Public Schools reopening in-person learning starting in January, school district announces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person instruction beginning in January after winter break.CPS said pre-K and students enrolled in intensive and moderate cluster classrooms will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11, while K-8 grade students will return on Feb. 1.The district said they chose the date because it provides minimal disruptions for the transition back into the classroom, and because it will allow students to quarantine following the holidays."While remote learning has allowed many of our students to continue their studies over the past eight months, the reality is that our Black and Latinx students, our youngest students and highest-need learners have not been equitably served," said Mayor Lightfoot. "The decision to begin in-person learning this January will restore their access to high-quality instruction and is the result of balancing our commitment to equity with our current public health situation. The health of our students, their families and our school communities remain our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with CPS and CDPH to ensure their safety as they transition back to the classroom."Governor JB Pritzker's announcement that Tier 3 mitigation restrictions will in place starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday for the entire state does not affect the Chicago school district's decision, because Tier 3 mitigation allows for in-person instruction.CPS will suspend all high school sports beginning Friday, Nov. 20, per the governor's announcement, the district said. The district had previously permitted a limited group of sports including bowling, cheer, dance and boy's swimming and diving to move forward this winter, but they will remain suspended until state guidelines are changed.CPS said that international data shows that schools can operate in-person learning safely even while COVID-19 community spread is elevated, but they are hoping the curve will have flattened by the time they plan to bring students back into the classroom.CPS will also provide comprehensive testing in coordination with the Chicago Department of Public Health. Free tests will be provided for students and staff who are symptomatic or who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. School-based staff members will also be tested regularly through a surveillance testing plan, in order to help identify any undetected spread of the virus.Parents can still choose to keep their children in remote learning if they want, CPS said. Opt-in decisions are due the week of Dec. 7.