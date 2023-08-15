Safe Passage workers help Chicago Public Schools students get to campus safely

CHICAGO (WLS) -- School is starting, and Chicago Public Schools is making sure the kids stay safe getting there.

Nearly 1,200 Safe Passage workers filled the bleachers on Tuesday.

"We are here protecting the next president, the next first lady, the next entrepreneur," said Alliance for Community Peace Chief Executive Officer Rev. Phyllis Harrell. "Make some noise. You matter."

Leaders told ABC7 since the program has grown, violence around schools as gone down, not just when the workers are around, but even when they're not.

"You literally place your life in the middle of lives that are moving from their homes to another destination," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Jay L. Hester has been a safe passage worker for seven years.

"My best part is watching the freshies when they come in to once they leave as a senior. They're so happy that they graduated," Hester said.

Hester said he's seen the impact personally by creating relationships with parents and kids, and the data shows the impact, too. According to a study by the University of Illinois, violent crime drops 14% along streets with safe passage workers.

"It's always good to have, what we call, 'guardianship,'" said Target Area Development Corp. Executive Director Joshua Coakley.

The study also shows the drop in violence is sustained, lasting two or three hours after the safe passage shift.

"When they see these vests, they're like, 'Oh, somebody watching.' So, more than likely, they're going to detour in what they normally do," Coakley said.

In 14 years, the program has grown from serving 35 schools to 188. That includes more than 78,000 students across the city.

"Our children can't learn and be successful in school if they don't unless they feel safe," said Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez. "You are doing God's work."

