Elgin, Illinois students at School District U-46 went back to school with a new superintendent on Tuesday.

Back to school: Elgin students return to class with new superintendent

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- It was back to school on Tuesday for more than 35,000 students across Elgin's School District U-46.

And, with the new school year comes new leadership. For the first time in nearly a decade, U-46 has a new superintendent.

"I'm super excited to be back. I miss the school atmosphere so much," said Kyla Bradford, a junior student.

It was all smiles as students walk through those doors for a fresh school year.

"I get a little jittery because I'm so excited. I love being back and meeting more of my teachers, meeting, new people," Bradford said.

Bradford said she's ready to take on the new year, hoping it's one of normalcy after COVID-19 issues.

"COVID definitely was a crazy year. Swinging back into everything. It was a little bit harder just because we were so used to being at home. But, I'm happy to put on regular clothes again, I'm happy to have a reason to go outside, I'm happy to be able to go outside," Bradford said.

A new district leader at the helm, Dr. Suzanne Johnson, is not unfamiliar with these halls.

A U-46 graduate herself, this is her first year as superintendent.

"I am a graduate of U-46, so I'm actually graduate of Elgin High School," Johnson said.

As a teacher and prior building administrator at Bartlett High School, she said this district is special.

"It's hard to put into words the feeling. I am so very proud to be able to return, and to provide service to the community that I feel has always given me so much," Johnson said.

Her focus this year is on ensuring every day is a safe day for students, and that they feel they belong.

"Welcoming our students back, welcoming students who are new, welcoming new staff members, and households and families. Some of our families haven't had the opportunity to necessarily connect and participate and engage with our schools in the way that they would have pre-COVID," Johnson said.

District officials said they're working on plans to replace or renovate some of the older school buildings. The superintendent said that work will take place over the next several years.