Chicago teachers approve tentative deal to reopen CPS classrooms, CTU says

Can schools safely reopen without teachers vaccinated for COVID-19?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Teachers Union officials said rank-and-file union members have voted in favor of a tentative agreement for teachers, students and staff to return to the classroom.Nearly 70 percent of Chicago Public School teachers said the agreement struck between their union and the mayor is good enough for them to return to in-person learning.The CTU said in a statement early Wednesday that it certified the ballot results on the proposed framework for returning to in-person learning at CPS just before 12:30 a.m. 13,681 members voted yes; 6,585 voted no. Total ballots cast were 20,275, among total eligible ballot tokens of 25,367.The plan means students, teachers and staff will have a staggered return to their physical classrooms.Pre-K and Cluster students will return Thursday, K through fifth grade on March 1, and fifth through eighth grade on March 8.No date has been set for high school students to return as of yet.