chicago public schools

CPS teachers plan 'teach-out' at Board of Education president's home in defiance of in-person learning

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday morning, Chicago teachers were back outside.

This time it was in the front yard of the president of the Chicago Board of Education.

Chicago Public School teachers set up their frigid classrooms in front of Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle's home in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The teach-out comes as the district and the Chicago Teachers Union face off about the return of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ready to teach out in the cold for as long as necessary until we have a plan that is safe for us," said Quetzalli Castro, a seventh-grade teacher for CPS.

RELATED: Teachers to hold 'teach-out' as students return to in-person learning despite continued pushback from CTU

The district and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said the schools are safe.

CPS said it has added more than $100 million worth of COVID-19 safety upgrades.

This week, the district sent a memo to teachers, alerting staff that if they do not show up for class, they will not be paid.

RELATED: Chicago COVID: Stay-at-home advisory extended for city to continue limiting spread of virus

As teachers push back, many say they have been locked out of their online learning portals.

"We now have teachers that have been locked out of their accounts for choosing to stay safe and stay at home, which is also a direct order from the mayor," Castro said.

The CTU said many students opted for online learning, which has been interrupted.

"My students are 4 and 5 years old. They do not know what is going on, what they do know is that their teacher was not there yesterday," CPS teacher Sol Camano said.

Chicago police officers were out monitoring the teachers at del Valle's, as the union plans to continue the pushback until CTU members feel it is safe to return to school.

CPS said 145 teachers are currently away without official leave.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagobelmont cragincoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocpschicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS teachers hold 'teach out' as in-person classes resume
Some CPS students return to in-person learning
CPS students to return to in-person learning Monday
CPS investigation by Chicago IG began after BGA report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Chris Welch to succeed Madigan as IL speaker
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Student attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run dies
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Show More
CPD investigating if employees involved in DC attack
Passengers carjack 3 ride-share drivers in Wicker Park: CPD
Apple announces new racial equity initiative projects
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M after no winner
Chicago family loses grandpa, dad to COVID within a week
More TOP STORIES News