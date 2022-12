CPS suspends Dunbar Academy principal, director of school culture amid misconduct investigation

Chicago Public Schools removed the principal and another school leader from Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools removed the principal and another school leader from Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

In a letter to parents, CPS says Principal Gerald Morrow is suspended over an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Dunbar's Director of School Culture Marva Nichols is suspended as well.

The district did not say what allegations led to this action but says an investigation is underway.