protest

Group of CPS parents protest outside CTU headquarters over possible high school reopening delay

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Group of CPS parents protest CTU over possible high school reopening delay

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small group of Chicago Public Schools parents rallied outside the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters Tuesday, demanding the union not delay the reopening of high school in person learning.

High school teachers are supposed to return to in person learning Monday, but the union has been pushing back.


RELATED: CPS, CTU continue negotiations over high school return to classroom

"We're not going in tomorrow," said CTU president Jesse Sharkey. "We're not going into the buildings. We'll still teach, but we're not going into the buildings to do it, unless we have a reopening agreement."


The union and the district agreed on April 19 as a return date weeks ago, but they've recently been negotiating on scheduling and how to navigate schools with more students set to return.

"As parents, we are disheartened, seeing the pain that this is causing our young adults, who have had the hopes of returning to in person learning threatened again," the parents' group said in the statement announcing their rally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagonear west sidehigh schoolprotestchicago public schoolschicago teachers union
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins in Kenosha
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital after falling at protest
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News