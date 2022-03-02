Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez says CPS moving toward mask-optional policy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said the district is moving toward a mask-optional policy.CEO Martinez said the metrics are going in the right direction and to expect some news soon.Martinez attended an event at Mt. Greenwood Elementary School, then he gave an update on where the district stands when it comes to the controversial topic of masks."We're seeing cases at a record low," he said. "We're seeing people feeling safer. So even though we're continuing to strongly encourage masking, we are moving in this direction to go optional."While this shift appears to be in the works, downstate attorney Tom Devore has filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Chicago Public Schools' current mask mandate, claiming the district doesn't have the legal authority to require them.He believes CPS will switch to mask optional before the judge hears the request next Thursday."I assure you that it's coming and whether it's going to be Monday or Tuesday, it will happen before that hearing," Devore said. "The people of Chicago, which is always been my goal, is to get masks off of these children, districtwide statewide."Devore spearheaded the effort to get the statewide school mask mandate dropped but it has remained in place in Chicago because of a safety agreement with the Chicago Teacher's Union.The CTU released a statement saying, "This lawsuit is being pushed by a rightwing extremist trying to leverage the safety and wellbeing of our school communities for his own political gain.... masks provide a critical layer of protection as our school communities struggle to get lifesaving vaccine shots in the arms of our students and families."While the CTU has been informed that the district is moving towards a mask optional policy, top CPS officials said they're taking steps to make sure the transition is done right."And so for us, it's very important that we have principals a part of it, our parents, our staff and so we just wanna make sure that we're having the right conversations and the right communications, so early next week we will be more definitive on a timeline," Martinez said.The district said they are working closely with health officials and said they have been waiting patiently for the case numbers to drop to their current low.