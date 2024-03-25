Things to do during Chicago Public Schools spring break 2024

It's spring break for Chicago Public Schools! Events and activities are happening all over the city to help kids make the most of their week off.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools are closed for spring break from March 25 to 29, and out of session April 1 for a school improvement day. If you are looking for activities to keep the kids busy, there are plenty of events planned for students of all ages across the city.

For a full list of CPS spring break resources and Safe Haven programs, visit cps.edu.

Activities for all ages:

Spring Break at the Pier

March 25 to 30

Navy Pier is hosting a week full of free activities for students of all ages. Activities range from youth yoga, meditation, craft workshops, STEM learning activities and jump rope parties. The full schedule for the week can be found at navypier.org.

City of Chicago's Family Fun Days

Free family-friendly activities will be taking place at three Chicago park locations. Activities include games, crafts, sports and library card sign-ups. The Family Fun Days are also good opportunities to learn about summer programs and get your children's vaccinations up to date for free.

River Park, 5100 N. Francisco Ave.- March 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union Park 1501 W. Randolph St.- March 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Back of the Yards Spring Fest

Friday, March 29

2 to 5 p.m.

Spring Fest is a fun, safe space for community members of all ages. Hosted by After School Matters and Increase the Peace, the event will celebrate spring with a day full of games and raffles.

Join the 81 Club

CPS students can join the 81 Club and gain instant access to any of the 81 Chicago Public Library locations. Students can sign up by visiting any Chicago Public Library in-person and asking a librarian, by asking a teacher how to sign up or by using the Sora app.

Free Museum Days

Chicago Children's Museum's Spring Break Play Days

March 22 to April 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On these special spring break activity days, children can enjoy circus-themed activities at the museum.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Learn more about history, culture, art, experiences and the global ties of Black people all around the world. The DuSable Black History museum is always free for Illinois public school students in grades K-12.

Museum of Contemporary Art of Chicago

Take a family trip to see some interesting contemporary art exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Admission is free for all Illinois residents on Tuesdays. Admission for children 18 and under is always free.

Museums for All

For those receiving SNAP benefits, Museums for All can help provide free or reduced admission to museums. A map of participating museums can be found at museums4all.org.

Activities for ages 13+:

'Stitch Your Stash' Workshop

Monday, March 25

6 to 7 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Join an online crochet and knitting club hosted by the Legler Regional Library. This free event welcomes everyone with a passion for fiber arts.

Teen Gaming Zone

Tuesday, March 26

3 to 5 p.m.

The Chicago Public Library in Little Italy is hosting an afternoon of games for ages 13 to 19. The library will have card games, board games, a Nintendo Switch and a STEAM Machine to play.

Parti Gras

Wednesday, March 27

6 to 9 p.m.

Zikomo's Suites, 6343 S. Western Ave.

My Chi. My Future. has arranged a variety of "Spring Kickback" events during spring break week. Parti Gras is a night full of free food, fun and music for ages 16 to 24, hosted by Think Outside Da Block.

Skate N Peace Jam

Thursday, March 28

3 to 7 p.m.

Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St.

Also part of the MCMF Spring Kickback series, Skate N Peace Jam is a roller-skating night in Englewood with free food, fun and music for 16- to 24-year-olds.

March Madness Kickback

Friday, March 29

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

YMCA, 824 N. Hamlin Ave.

Kelly Hall YMCA is hosting a spring break March Madness event in Humboldt Park as part of the MCMF event series. Ages 12 through 24 are welcome to participate in sports, Easter-themed activities and enjoy free food at the event.

Spring Forward Teen Bash 2024

Saturday, March 30

Noon to 4 p.m.

Teens ages 13 to 19 can enjoy activities from mini golf to riding a mechanical bull at Navy Pier's Aon Ballroom. There will be free pizza and snacks, skateboarding, BMX activities, arcade games, a graffiti wall and much more. The event is free, but a reservation on Eventbrite is required.

Get a free Lifeguard Certification during Spring Break

The Chicago Park District is offering free lifeguard certification and paid training for teens 16 and older interested in becoming lifeguards for the city's beaches and pools. More information can be found at chicagoparkdistrict.com/lifeguards.

Spring Break Theatre Week

Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Goodman Theatre and The Understudy are joining forces to provide free workshops and social activities for Chicago teens interested in the world of performance.

Writing Workshop at Steppenwolf Theatre

Wednesday, March 27

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Steppenwolf Theatre will host Chicago playwright Omer Abbas Salem in an exciting workshop where he breaks down his process, shares tips and tricks, and guides students in writing their own material.

Movement Workshop at Goodman Theatre

Thursday, March 28

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Goodman's Education and Engagement team will guide students as they explore the world of physical storytelling in this workshop. They will discover new strategies that will help amplify their emotional presence on stage and take their performances to the next level.

Teen Mixer at The Understudy

Friday, March 29

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Teens interested in theater can attend this mixer for a free beverage at this theatre-bookstore and café in Andersonville.

More information about the program and discounted theatre tickets can be found at mychimyfuture.org.