Travel

Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: Alaska added to list; officials warn of rising Indiana cases

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's COVID-19 emergency travel order was updated to include Alaska Tuesday, with Georgia and Texas being removed.

Chicago health officials are also warning about rising cases in Indiana, which could be added to the quarantine order next week if the state's average daily cases does not decrease.

States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady updates Chicago's COVID-19 travel order.



Last week, Kentucky was among several states that were added back onto the list.

The travel order does not apply to people who have to drive to work between Chicago and Wisconsin.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Alaska
-Arkansas
-Idaho

-Iowa
-Kansas
Kentucky
-Minnesota
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-Nevada
-North Dakota

-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Utah
-Wisconsin
-Wyoming

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagowisconsinindianahealthsafetycoronavirus wisconsinbusinesscoronavirus chicagou.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gary house fire leaves 2 dead, including 6-year-old girl
Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Woman fatally stabbed, shot on NW Side; 1 in custody: police
NJ judge opens up to GMA about son's killing
Mars is closer to Earth in October than it will be for another 15 years
Urban Prep senior killed in shooting family calls 'tragic accident'
Show More
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
Dog captivates neighbors with high jumps from backyard
Mayor Lightfoot to announce mental health investments
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Tuesday
Trump back at White House; not 'out of the woods,' doctors say
More TOP STORIES News