Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: Alaska added to list; officials warn of rising Indiana cases

Chicago health officials are also warning about rising cases in Indiana, which could be added to the quarantine order next week if the state's average daily cases does not decrease.
States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.
Last week, Kentucky was among several states that were added back onto the list.
The travel order does not apply to people who have to drive to work between Chicago and Wisconsin.
RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers
The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Alaska
-Arkansas
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
Kentucky
-Minnesota
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-Nevada
-North Dakota
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Utah
-Wisconsin
-Wyoming
Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.
Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.