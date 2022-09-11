Chicago weather: Flood Warning in effect for much of area amid heavy rain | LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Flooding could impact much of the Chicago area as heavy rain moves through, the National Weather Service said.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

A Flood Warning was issued around 9 a.m. for Boone, Winnebago and Lee counties until 5 p.m.

Another Flood Warning will impact DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry and Ogle Counties until 4:45 p.m.

Rain will be heaviest in the north, said ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra. Most of the area will catch between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain, but some models are calling for more. A few more showers are expected Monday with cool temperatures.

Chicago's non-emergency service said it has been receiving a high volume of calls due to Sunday morning's heavy rain. Residents and motorists visit 311.chicago.gov to report water in their basement, standing water on their street, tree debris, flood viaducts and any traffic light outage. Residents are also encouraged to download the CHI 311 app in the App Store or Google Play to make 311 reports.

The city released a list of tips for preventing floods. Officials said residents should avoid running a dishwasher or washing machine during storms. They also said to disconnect downspout connections from the sewer system and direct flow to areas with permeable surfaces that can properly absorb the storm water, or use rain barrels to collect the rain directly from the downspouts.

City officials also recommended installing rain gardens, green landscaping or storm water trees in yards to help retain rainwater and resurfacing driveways, parking pads or patios with permeable pavements. They warned residents not to dump fats, oils and greases in private drains or public catch basins.