Chicago holds 1st 'Day of Dignity' in support of refugees, new arrivals and migrants

Chicago held its first-ever Day of Dignity Saturday to support refugees, new arrivals and migrants in need.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At Sullivan High School on the North Side, neighbors are helping neighbors.

"Most of the time it's difficult for our refugee communities to get resources additional from what they receive from the government," said Dana Rainey of the Misfits Market.

Saturday marks Islamic Relief USA's "Day of Dignity." It's a chance to give back to communities in need with the Chicago Refugee Coalition.

"Day of Dignity is an incredible opportunity for the Chicago community to come together in support of refugees, new arrivals and migrants that are part of the fabric of our Chicago community," said Alisa Bhachu, Chicago Refugee Coalition executive director.

Dozens of organizations turned out as guests received free meals, school supplies, hygiene kits, fresh produce and if they wanted, a hot shower.

"Sullivan High School is also lovingly called 'refugee high', so it's wonderful here but we are a very welcoming community and so many of the residents here have the experience of being an immigrant or refugee themselves," said Ald. Maria Hadden, who represents the 49th Ward. "Families are here from all walks of life. This is the first ever 'Day of Dignity' in Chicago and it's not just happening here; it's happening all across the country to uplift our neighbors in need."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also made an appearance, speaking with different groups and organizers at Sullivan High School.

"Tells you about the soul of Chicago," said Johnson. "Putting our arms around one another, coming together to support families who wish to call Chicago their home."

As families gather for support this community stands ready to embrace them...with open arms.

"I just love giving back to those in need regardless of the situations," said Jahkiil Jackson, founder of Project I Am.