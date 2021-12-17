Chicago's COVID-19 rental assistance program application portal to close Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans struggling to pay their rent have until the end of Saturday to apply for the city's emergency assistance program.The Department of Housing's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is meant for tenants and landlords who have been financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office is reminding residents that the application portal will close at 11:50 p.m. Saturday.This is the second application round for ERAP, which includes $102 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will offer up to 18 months of rental assistance and utility payment assistance for impacted renters. However, this application round is only for tenants and landlords who did not receive funding in 2021.To date, the City of Chicago has provided over $110 million in direct financial assistance and legal services to impacted Chicagoans since the onset of the pandemic, city officials said.Tenants and landlords can apply online by visiting. Anyone needing help completing an application can dial the Call Center at 312.698.0202 - Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.Earlier this month, theThe Illinois Housing Development Authority will accept applications for assistance until January 9.The first round in May, the IHDA approved more than 62,000 applications and the department paid out more than $568 million.Both renters and landlords are eligible to apply for assistance, which could amount to as much as $25,000.Proof of citizenship is not required and the grant does not have to be repaid.For more information and to find out if you qualify, visit