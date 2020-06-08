Chicago reopening: Parks west of Lake Shore Drive, libraries back open Monday

All parks west of Lake Shore Drive reopen Monday while the lakefront will remain closed.
Parks that are reopening include Grant Park, Lincoln Park, Burnham Park, Harold Washington Park, Jackson Park, the Jackson Park Golf Course and the Diversey Driving Range.
READ: Mayor Lightfoot's full plan for reopening Chicago in early June
Also the Chicago Public Library will open many of its neighborhood branches Monday. But expect to see restricted capacity, new safety measures and guided paths through the aisles.
The City Hall Payment Center will also reopen to the public. Residents are still required to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home if they feel sick.
Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines for specific industries
The reopening of some city services announcement comes about two-and-a-half months after the state shut down due to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 5,900 people in Illinois. Earlier this month, restrictions were eased to allow restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining as well as hair and nail salons.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions