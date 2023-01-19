Chicago Restaurant Week: Visit Moody Tongue Brewery, Bronzeville Winery

Visit Moody Tongue Brewery in South Loop and Bronzeville Winery for Chicago Restaurant Week 2023!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year for good eats and drinks on a discount in Chicago!

Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday. The 17-day event has more than 360 local restaurants taking part this year.

Those restaurants, in the city and the suburbs, offer prix-fixe menus, at special pricing. Lunch, dinner and brunch are all options!

Jared Rouben, founder of Moody Tongue Brewing Company, and Dondee Robinson, a chef at Bronzeville Winery, joined ABC7 to talk about their Restaurant Week offerings.

Moody Tongue is not your average brewery. They have Michelin stars. Rouben discussed the "moody" experience in the South Loop and how much it costs.

Bronzeville Winery is also all about the food with its modern American cuisine. Robinson shared more about the dining experience.

Thursday night is the sold out "First Bites Bash" to kick off all the fun at the Field Museum.

To see a full list of restaurants participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, click here.