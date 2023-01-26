The Albert, Cebu offering Italian, Filipino cuisines on Chicago Restaurant Week menus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is in full swing.
Steve Chiappetti of The Albert and Chef Malvin Tan of Cebu joined ABC7 to talk about what they are featuring on their menus.
They also said what other restaurants they are checking out during Restaurant Week.
Three hundred and sixty restaurants are a part of Chicago Restaurant Week, offering prix-fixe menus at special pricing: $25 for brunch and lunch, and $42 to $59 for dinner. It runs through February 5.
The Albert Chicago
American-Italian cuisine influenced by Chef Chiappetti's Calabrian heritage
228 E. Ontario St., Chicago
Cebu
Modern regional Filipino cuisine
2211 W. North Avenue, Chicago, IL
You can find Chicago Restaurant Week menus here.