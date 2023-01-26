The Albert, Cebu offering Italian, Filipino cuisines on Chicago Restaurant Week menus

Chicago Restaurant Week is underway and The Albert and Cebu chefs shares what they have on their menus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week is in full swing.

Steve Chiappetti of The Albert and Chef Malvin Tan of Cebu joined ABC7 to talk about what they are featuring on their menus.

They also said what other restaurants they are checking out during Restaurant Week.

Three hundred and sixty restaurants are a part of Chicago Restaurant Week, offering prix-fixe menus at special pricing: $25 for brunch and lunch, and $42 to $59 for dinner. It runs through February 5.

The Albert Chicago

American-Italian cuisine influenced by Chef Chiappetti's Calabrian heritage

228 E. Ontario St., Chicago

Cebu

Modern regional Filipino cuisine

2211 W. North Avenue, Chicago, IL

You can find Chicago Restaurant Week menus here.