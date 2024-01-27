Big Star in West Town breaks the mold with 'Mexican Night Market' for Chicago Restaurant Week

During Chicago Restaurant Week, Big Star taqueria in West Town will host a special 'Mexican Night Market' with seafood, elote, tamales and churros on the menu.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago foodies are welcoming back one of the city's most beloved annual traditions.

Chicago Restaurant Week 2024 is serving up delectable cuisine at more than 400 restaurants, representing 32 distinct Chicago neighborhoods.

Local food enthusiasts and visitors can experience some of the area's most sought-after restaurants for a valued price. For 17 consecutive, dining-packed days, participating dining establishments will showcase specially curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 and/or $59 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and gratuity).

More than 80 participants this year are women, minority and/or Black-owned enterprises.

Iconic honky-tonk taqueria Big Star's latest location in West Town is breaking the mold this Chicago Restaurant Week. In addition to C.R.W. brunch and lunch menus, seafood-focused Big Star West Town will turn into a Mexican Night Market in the evenings.

For only $42, guests are welcome to roam the bright and airy space, stopping at various "stands" along the way including a "cevicheria" where a Big Star team member will mix and marinate seafood selections to order into your very own ceviche. Other stops include an elote stand for classic Mexican street corn, a tamale stand, churros and more! Guests will be presented with a "passport" style card upon entry to check off at each station.

A complete list of participating restaurants and their menu offerings can be found at eatitupchicago.com.