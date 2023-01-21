WATCH LIVE

Chicago Restaurant Week helps boost women-owned businesses

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, January 21, 2023 3:22AM
Chicago Restaurant Week is back! It's 17 days of special menus at hundreds of restaurants across the city.

Vermilion is one of the restaurants participating. The restaurant is known for its Indian & Latin cuisines.

"It's been a rocky few years as you know, said Founder Rohini Dey. "This makes a bleak January just delightful."

Dey is also Founder of Let's Talk Womxn, a group of women restaurateurs that came together during the pandemic to help their businesses survive.

"It was visceral at that point, all the debt, we didn't know the morality of staying open," said Dey.

Now, the group has grown. The women-led restaurants work together and each other.

You can find Chicago Restaurant Week menus here.

