HaiSous owner says long-time street vendor Juan Luis saved Pilsen restaurant from alley fire

HaiSous owner Thai Dang said when someone set a fire in his restaurant's alleyway grease container, local street vendor Juan Luis came to the rescue, dousing it and saving the buil

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thai Dang, the owner of HaiSous, an award-winning Vietnamese restaurant in Pilsen, said he is grateful to a street vendor who saved his restaurant from a fire.

Dang and the vendor, Juan Luis, have a special relationship.

"Every time he seems me, he's joyful. He says hi, we give each other hugs," Dang said.

Dang opened HaiSous five years ago at the corner of West 18th Street and South Carpenter, right next to where Luis sells authentic Mexican foods.

"His wife prepares all the product and he pushes this cart to the same spot and he's been setup there for 27 years of his life," Dang explained. "He literally inspires me every day when I see him."

That appreciation has only deepened in recent weeks thanks to Luis's quick thinking.

Early in the morning on Monday, Jan. 9, an unidentified man brazenly lit a raging fire in the restaurant's alleyway grease container before just letting the fire burn and then walking away.

ABC7 has blurred the man's face because he's not been charged by police.

Dang said the fire could have threatened his restaurants and the tenants who live above it if not for Luis.

"When I saw Juan Luis come to the rescue, my heart - that's what I thought about. Seriously, I was like, 'man, what an incredible person,'" he said.

Luis doused the fire with a water jug from his cart, a brave act of kindness Dang said isn't surprising.

"That's our relationship throughout the years that I've been here," he said. "We help each other out when we need it."

Thai is now hoping to work with the community to set up a special fund for Juan Luis's family as a thank you for the actions he said saved his restaurant.