3 injured in Huntley crash; good Samaritans help victims: 'I would not be able to just sit there'

Three people were injured Thursday in a head-on car crash at the intersection of Huntley Road and Kreutzer Road in Huntley, fire officials said.

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured after a head-on crash Thursday in the west suburbs.

ABC7 spoke with a woman who was among those who ran to help the victims of the crash.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in Huntley at the intersection of Huntley and Kreutzer Roads, fire officials said.

Trisha Carey was driving her son home from school and saw the crash.

"I would not be able to just sit there and watch," Carey said. "I had to help, in some way. I'm sure everything would have turned out probably the same way without me, but I would not be able to sleep at night thinking, 'I just drove by.'"

Carey said she stopped because people came to her aid after she was in a crash in 2022.

Pictures of the crash aftermath showed a car and an SUV, both with heavy damage.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the crash.