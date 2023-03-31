WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise season returns

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 31, 2023 1:59AM
Chicago River cruise season returns
EMBED <>More Videos

It's a tourist staple -- popular with people from out-of-town and with Chicagoans exploring their home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a tourist staple -- popular with people from out-of-town and with Chicagoans exploring their home.

The official Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise aboard Chicago's First Lady kicks off its season Friday, March 31.

This marks the 30th anniversary of the tour.

For the first time, the cruise will offer free language translation services. Guests can listen to a pre-recorded tour in Spanish, French, Japanese and Korean. Tour guides deliver the live tours in English.

You can learn more here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW