Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise season returns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a tourist staple -- popular with people from out-of-town and with Chicagoans exploring their home.

The official Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise aboard Chicago's First Lady kicks off its season Friday, March 31.

This marks the 30th anniversary of the tour.

For the first time, the cruise will offer free language translation services. Guests can listen to a pre-recorded tour in Spanish, French, Japanese and Korean. Tour guides deliver the live tours in English.

