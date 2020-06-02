Chicago road closures around Loop remain in effect; CTA resumes partial service

Chicago and suburban curfews:

Division Street from Lake Shore Drive and North Halsted Street

North Halsted from Division to Milwaukee Avenue and Grand Avenue

Milwaukee Avenue from Grand Avenue to Kinzie Street

Canal Street from Kinzie Street to 26th Street

26th Street from Canal Street to Lake Shore Drive

Lasalle from the North

Chicago Ave from the West

State St from the South

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road closures have been in place around the Loop Tuesday as Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to the violence by limiting access to the Loop, even raising many of the bridges over the Chicago River.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, Department of Water Management and the Chicago Police Department will reduce access in the city's Central Business District and Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located within the designated boundaries, individuals who reside in the surrounding area and residents engaged in essential activities.CTA train and bus service was suspended overnight again, stopping at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Service has resumed again Tuesday morning, except for stops in the downtown area.Metra has suspended all train service for Tuesday, June 2, citing the safety of their employees and riders. The transit agency said it would give an update about Wednesday service on Tuesday. The South Shore Line has also suspended service for June 2. This latest effort follows Lightfoot's citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice. Access to the Loop remains closed to everyone except for local residents and employees of businesses located in the area. Most Pace services resumed at 6 a.m. except for Chicago Paratransit, which will not operate south of Belmont, east of Western and North of 47th Street. The I-55 express service and Niles Free Bus will also not operate.Coming from the north, people can use LaSalle Street to get into the Loop; Chicago Avenue coming from the west; and State Street coming in from the south. Essential workers and local residents may have to show ID to enter.All bridges that cross the Chicago River remain closed except Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive, Ida B. Wels, LaSalle and Harrison.Expressway ramp closures are less extensive than on Monday. Ramps off the inbound Kennedy Expressway between Ogden and Jackson and the outbound Kennedy ramps are closed from Madison to Augusta. The inbound Dan Ryan eastbound ramp to Ida B. Wells, the inbound Eisenhower a the Jane Byrne Interchange and the inbound I-55 exit to northbound Lake Shore Drive remain closed.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation, Department of Water Management and the Chicago Police Department will reduce access in the city's Central Business District and Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located within the designated boundaries, individuals who reside in the surrounding area and residents engaged in essential activities.The following boundaries include:Access point include:The South Shore Line announced that service will be temporarily suspended Monday.Mayor Lightfoot said Monday that streets would be closed as hotspots emerge.Gov. JB Pritzker has called in the Illinois National Guard to help Chicago authorities enforce street closures across the city.Roughly 80 Cook County Sheriff's Police Officers, including members of the Hostage/Barricade Team, have also been mobilized to assist the Chicago Police Department and South Suburban police departments in their response to protests, Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Sunday.In addition, CPS grab-and-go meal sites are closed Monday but scheduled meal delivery will continue. Families interested in signing up can contact the district at 773-553-KIDS.Lightfoot, and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown continue to reiterate that their No. 1 priority is the safety and health of all residents, including protesters and police officers.On Sunday afternoon. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Cook County to help local authorities respond to ongoing protests.Gov. Pritzker activated 375 Illinois National Guard members to help Chicago police keep the city and its residents safe."This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism," Pritzker said in a statement. "To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change."According to a press release from the governor's office, 375 Illinois National Guardsmen were activated for State Active Duty to assist the CPD in "protecting the City of Chicago and its residents." The guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protesters exercising their first amendment rights, the release said.