Group robs at least 4 people at gunpoint within 20 minutes on Southwest Side: Chicago police

5 Chicago robberies carried out near or at street vendor locations in Brighton Park, Archer Heights, North Austin: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed group robbed at least four people within 20 minutes on the Southwest Side on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said those robberies happened in Brighton Park and Archer Heights between 11:10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The group also carried out another armed robbery in North Austin earlier Saturday morning.

In each robbery, four male suspects, whose ages were not immediately known, approached a victim who was near or at a street vendor location, police said. They took out rifles and black handguns before demanding the victim's belongings.

Police said after taking the victim's property, the suspects fled each scene in a Black Infiniti Q50. The suspects wore grey jeans, black hoodies, white or multi-color gym shoes, red gloves and black face masks.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations on Saturday:

1600 block of North Major Avenue at 7:30 a.m.

2900 block of West 47th Street at 11:15 p.m.

3000 block of West 47th Street at 11:10 p.m.

4500 block of South Pulaski Street at 11:15 p.m.

4700 block of South Whipple Street at 11:30 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8380.

