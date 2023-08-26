Chicago police issue warning about 2 masked men robbing Northwest Side businesses at gunpoint

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning Saturday about two men who have been robbing businesses at gunpoint this month.
Police said the first robberies happened on Aug. 4 before resuming on Wednesday night and continuing on Thursday and Friday evenings.
In each robbery, two masked men entered a business with handguns and threatened customers and employees, police said. They then went behind the sales counter and took cash from the register.
Police said the 20 to 25-year-old suspects are described as between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. They wear black face masks, gray or blue sweatshirts, black or blue pants and light green gloves. They drive a silver Hyundai Elantra or a white SUV.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
- 4300 block of North Central Ave. on Aug. 4 at 7:15 p.m.
- 4600 block of North Kedzie Ave. on Aug. 4 at 9:54 p.m.
- 4600 block of North Kedzie Ave. on Aug. 4 at 9:56 p.m.
- 3100 block of West Montrose Ave on Aug. 23 at 11:26 p.m.
- 4700 block of West Fullerton Ave. on Aug. 24 at 10:40 p.m.
- 4400 block of West Armitage Ave. on Aug. 24 at 10:50 p.m.
- 3700 block of West Montrose Ave. on Aug. 25 at 9:28 p.m.
- 2100 block of West North Ave. on Aug. 25 at 10:06 p.m.
Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-7394.
