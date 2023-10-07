2 employees forced into back room, held at gunpoint during robbery at Noble Square store: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Northwest Side store employees were forced to a back room and held at gunpoint during a robbery on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Noble Square neighborhood's 1100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 10:20 p.m.

Two offenders, identified only as male, went into the business with handguns, police said. They walked two employees to the back office, threatened them and forced them to lay on the floor.

At some point, one of the employees was hit in their head, police said. No one else was injured.

Police said the robbers then took money from the store and fled the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

