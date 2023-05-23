WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale, police say

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 2:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot by someone who tried to rob him on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue just after 6 a.m.

A 31-year-old man was outside when an unknown armed person approached him, police said. The offender demanded the man's property and shot at him.

Police said the victim, shot in the back, was transported Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

