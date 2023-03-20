WATCH LIVE

Lakeview robbery: Man robbed at gunpoint while leaving North side gym, Chicago police say

Monday, March 20, 2023 12:44PM
There was a Chicago robbery early Monday morning. A man was robbed at gunpoint while leaving an Ashland Avenue gym in Lakeview, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning while leaving a North Side gym, Chicago police said.

The man was walking toward his vehicle about 4:15 a.m. in the 3200-block of North Ashland Avenue in Lakeview when two male suspects, who were both armed with handguns, approached him and demanded his belongings, CPD said.

The man complied, and there were no injuries reported.

No one was in custody later Monday morning.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the suspects.

