River North robbery: 65-year-old man robbed at gunpoint downtown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 65-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Chicago's River North neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The man was in the 700-block of North Wells Street about 2:50 a.m. when four male suspects approached him, CPD said.
Two of the suspects had guns, and demanded his belongings, police said.
The victim complied, and the suspects drove away in a white sedan, according to CPD.
No one was injured, and no one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
The incident took place a little over 24 hours after 10 armed robberies were reported on Chicago's North Side, downtown and on the West Side.
