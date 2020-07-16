Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall amid rising youth COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union is scheduled to hold a press virtual press conference Thursday calling for remote learning in the fall amid concerns over the upcoming school year.
"There is simply no way to guarantee safety for in-school learning during an out-of-control pandemic - and that means we must revert to remote learning until the spread of this virus is contained," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.
The union's new report, "Same Storm, Different Boats: The Safe and Equitable Conditions for Reopening CPS in 2020-21," argues that "the essential features of in-person learning are impossible under the terms of strict social distancing."
The report comes as Chicago suffers a rise in COVID-19 cases, with close to 200 new patients reported a day.
Since June 15, people age 18-29 make up 30% of the new COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In the last month, the number of cases in that age group has jumped 29%.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has repeatedly said the decision on what will happen for school kids this fall will come at a later time.
"We're not going to make that decision in mid-July when school doesn't start until after Labor Day," Lightfoot said.
But the union argues that "in-person learning places a tremendous burden on Black and Brown communities that are already being hammered disproportionately by deaths and the risk of severe chronic illness caused by COVID-19."
The full report is available to read on the CTU's website.
