Chicago-area runners prepare to welcome back annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Runners are preparing for the Chicago Shamrock Shuffle 2023. Street closures are expected for the event starting in Grant Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The start of Chicago's spring running season will begin on Sunday when the 42nd running of the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K kicks off at 8:30 a.m. in Grant Park.

The classic road race and annual tradition will join the return of the city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations with a green-infused 8K run and 2-mile walk through the heart of downtown.

Top local, regional and national USATF-member racing teams are set to headline the event and compete in the 13th Annual Deloitte Elite Club Competition. The competition will feature more than 50 teams fighting for the championship title and a $20,000 prize purse.

Shuffling in the footsteps of the elite clubs at the front of the field will be 20,000 Chicago-area runners, including Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. Pinkowski laced up his Nikes in 2018, 2019 and 2022, raising more than $82,000 for local charities. He will continue his charity fundraising tradition in 2023 by running and raising funds for Students Run Chicago.

In addition to the festivities on Sunday, the race will host a one-mile event on Saturday in Grant Park. The mile will highlight Chicago's diverse running community, welcoming everyone from the next generation of "shufflers" to local elites.

A two-day "Packet Pick-Up" started on Friday and will continue Saturday at Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park. The festival-like experience is free and open to the public.

Runners and spectators are encouraged to take public transportation throughout race weekend. For more information on public transportation click here, and to view race day street closures, visit shamrockshuffle.com/streetclosures.

Download the race notes for additional information about the 2023 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.