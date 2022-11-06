Multiple injured in Archer Heights shooting during birthday party: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning during a birthday party on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The party was taking place just after midnight at an establishment in the 5100-block of South Kolin Avenue in Archer Heights, CPD said.

There was a verbal altercation, and members of an opposing gang began shooting, according to CPD.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the arm, and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair condition; a 34-year-old man was also shot in the arm and taken to Holy Cross hospital in fair condition; and a 52-year-old was shot in the arm and hip and was taken to Holy Cross in fair condition.

During a news conference, CPD said five people were shot, and two people were in serious condition.

Area One detectives are handling the incident.

No arrests had been made later Sunday morning.

