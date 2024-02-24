Concealed-carry holder shoots suspect during attempted jewelry store robbery in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An offender was shot by a CCL holder during a robbery attempt Saturday morning at a Downtown Chicago jewelry store.

The attempted robbery and shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The offender entered a business at that location and unsuccessfully attempted to take property, police said. Another person with a FOID card and a Concealed-Carry License withdrew their firearm and shot the offender.

The attempted robbery suspect fled the scene, but was located by police nearby and arrested. They were taken to a hospital where they were initially reported to be stable with a gunshot wound, police said.

Police could be seen investigating inside and around the Chicago Landmark Diamond Center jewelry store.

No one else was injured in the robbery or shooting. No further information was immediately available.

Police continue to investigate. Charges were pending.

