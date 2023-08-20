Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot, 1 critically injured in Austin park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were shot on Chicago's West Side on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the North Austin neighborhood's 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue at about 4:10 p.m. A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were in a park when someone opened fire.

The teen girl, shot in the buttocks, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The teen boy, shot in the right leg, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

