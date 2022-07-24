Chicago shooting: 4 wounded after 25-30 gunshots fired into group in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were wounded when 25 to 30 gunshots were fired into a group on the city's South Side late Saturday night, the Chicago Police Department said.The group was gathered on the street in the Back of the Yard neighborhood's 5400 block of South Paulina Street at about 11:45 p.m. when unknown people fired at them, Chicago police said. Four men were struck by gunfire. They were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.A 27-year-old man, shot in the stomach, and a 42-year-old man, shot in the upper right arm, were transported in critical condition, police said. A 31-year-old man, shot in the groin area, and a 32-year-old man, shot in the right arm and elbow, were transported in good condition.No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.Police did not provide further information about the shooting.