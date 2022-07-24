chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 4 wounded after 25-30 gunshots fired into group in Back of the Yards, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were wounded when 25 to 30 gunshots were fired into a group on the city's South Side late Saturday night, the Chicago Police Department said.

The group was gathered on the street in the Back of the Yard neighborhood's 5400 block of South Paulina Street at about 11:45 p.m. when unknown people fired at them, Chicago police said. Four men were struck by gunfire. They were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

SEE ALSO | 'Confusion and chaos': 3 shot in drive-by shooting outside funeral on Far South Side, police say

A 27-year-old man, shot in the stomach, and a 42-year-old man, shot in the upper right arm, were transported in critical condition, police said. A 31-year-old man, shot in the groin area, and a 32-year-old man, shot in the right arm and elbow, were transported in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violenceshootingchicago violenceman shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
25 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
3 shot in drive-by shooting outside funeral on Far South Side: police
Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer
2 shot on Near North Side, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
More storms possible after NWS confirms suburban EF-0 tornadoes
3 shot in drive-by shooting outside funeral on Far South Side: police
Suburban drag show canceled after bakery vandalized, man arrested
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
Family of Indiana mall gunman 'shocked' by extreme actions
25 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
Thousands of baby chicks die on hot Florida tarmac
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officer
4 shot on Near West Side, police say
Scammers cash in on Chicago summer festivals
Dixmoor water pressure returns, boil order lifted after main breaks
Chicago Weather: Morning storms end. Partly sunny and warm Sunday
More TOP STORIES News