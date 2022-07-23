3 shot in drive-by shooting while attending funeral on Far South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a funeral on the Far South Side Saturday, according to police.The victims were attending a funeral in the 100-block of East 108th Street in the city's Roseland neighborhood when a gray-colored sedan drove by around 2:30 p.m. and someone inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the victims who were standing outside, police said.A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, should and leg. He was transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was shot in the upper right thigh and also transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the upper back and transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, officials said.Kareem House said he was in town from California for the funeral of his cousin, Mike Nash, when the family was gathering to take a group photo. As they were posing, shots rang out, House said."We're not even from over here, we don't know what's going on," he said.He was grazed on the stomach, House said, lifting up his shirt to reveal a minor graze wound in the center of his abdomen. It wasn't severe enough to require medical attention, he said.Nash was a "nice guy" who died of a heart attack, House said. He worked as an anti-violence activist.No one was in custody and area detectives are investigating, police said.Police have sectioned off at least a one-block radius of the area.No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.