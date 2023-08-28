Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot inside vehicle in Brighton Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's Southwest Side on Sunday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 3800 block of South Spaulding Avenue at about 5:15 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when an unknown car pulled up alongside them, and someone inside opened fire, striking the teen.

Police said the victim, shot in the chest, was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody area one detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood