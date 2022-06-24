chicago shooting

South Shore Shooting: 5-month-old girl shot in head, killed while sitting in back of car, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-month-old girl has died after she was shot while sitting in the back seat of a car in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Friday.

Police said that at about 6:45 p.m. the baby was in a vehicle in the 7700-block of South South Shore Drive when an unknown vehicle approached the car and someone inside opened fire.

The baby was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and died shortly after, police said.

A 41-year-old man who was in a separate car self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye area and is in good condition, police said.

No one is currently in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

Ja'Mal Green, who is running for Chicago mayor, announced a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
