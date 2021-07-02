Chicago City Council to hold special meeting on violence with Supt. Brown, Mayor Lightfoot attending

Some aldermen have called for more specific outlines for how police plan to combat violence throughout the summer.
Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown are expected to be at the meeting.
The 4th of July weekend is typically one of the most violent weekends of the year. Just Thursday night, a shooting in Englewood left seven people wounded, including a baby girl.
Police Superintendent Brown is not making any predictions about how successful his 4th of July safety plan will be.
"What I can say will happen is that the Chicago Police Department will give it's all," he said.
CPD's plan will focus on 15 violence-prone areas of the city and will provide targeted protection for commercial districts. Days off are also canceled for officers, who will work in 12-hour shifts starting Friday morning.
"So it's really data driven," said CPD Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott. "We want our activity in the same locations where the crimes are occurring."
Aldermen are at odds over the value of having Brown testify.
"Tomorrow, we will get our answers directly from Superintendent Brown about what he's going to do to keep Chicago safe, not only this weekend, but for the rest of summer," said Alderman Ray Lopez.
But several allies of the mayor are criticizing the move.
"Some of my colleagues are out not just to embarrass the superintendent but the mayor also," said Alderman Tom Tunney.
"We're not going to let people who just think that the City Council is political theater get in the way of doing the work on behalf of our residents," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Shame on them."