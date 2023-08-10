WATCH LIVE

Off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer shot on Southwest Side near Midway Airport, CFD says

Thursday, August 10, 2023 3:33AM
Off-duty sheriff's officer shot on SW Side near Midway Airport: CFD
Chicago fire officials said an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was shot on the city's Southwest Side at 47th and Cicero near Midway Airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer was shot on the city's Southwest Side.

There is a large police presence at a busy corner of Chicago's Southwest Side near Midway Airport in the aftermath.

A large area has been cordoned off at West 47th and South Cicero Avenue. Multiple crashed vehicles were apparent at the scene, one of them in the intersection.

Chicago fire officials said an off-duty Cook County deputy was shot multiple times while in traffic. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Neighbors reported seeing a police helicopter overhead, and so there appears to be some type of search under way. Officers on foot were seen searching garbage cans and other areas behind a McDonald's.

Members of the Chicago Fire Department and Cook County Sheriff's Office are also on the scene.

The incident happened within the 9 p.m. hour in the 4700 block of West 47th Street near the border of Archer Heights and Sleepy Hollow, and a bit north of Midway International Airport.

No further details have been released. Chicago police have not yet commented on the incident.

